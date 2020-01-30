Plow hit on Interstate 80

Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - A tractor-trailer truck hit and flipped a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow truck on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs near milepost 148 Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WYDOT plow driver Jake Webber was traveling eastbound in the right hand lane, plowing the lane and shoulder, traveling at roughly 35 mph.

A Blue Line tractor trailer driven by Angel Hernandez was also eastbound in the right lane behind the plow truck.

WYDOT says Hernandez failed to move over, rear-ending the plow truck.

The plow truck was sent off the right side of the road and turned over.

The tractor-trailer truck then jack-knifed from the impact and went off the road, and both trucks came to rest on the right side of the road.

Hernandez did not report any injuries at the scene and Webber was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for undetermined, but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are asking the public to remember to slow down and adjust your driving to current road and weather conditions. These plow drivers are our friends, neighbors and family members. We all want them to come home safely every night,” WYDOT District Maintenance Engineer Tory Thomas said.

Thomas would like to remind drivers that we all should remember that it takes extra time to slow down or stop on slick roads, so don’t use your cruise control and drive appropriate speeds.