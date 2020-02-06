Wyoming school district discusses plan to arm educators

Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Officials in a Wyoming school district have held the first of three public meetings about a proposal to arm educators at six rural campuses.

The regulations would allow educators to conceal carry handguns at Recluse, Little Powder, 4J, Rozet, Rawhide and Conestoga elementary schools, the Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.

The Campbell County School District held the meeting Tuesday and included a 30-minute public comment session.

"This is intended for the very worst moment that could ever happen in a school district," district Human Resources Manager Larry Reznicek said in response to a question about how the district would prepare educators. "It's not about shooting a firearm. It's about preparing yourself mentally and not backing away from danger, going to the danger and mitigating it quickly."

Educators would be given de-escalation and verbal-control techniques and must take psychological evaluations, the same as law enforcement, designed to discover participant tendencies, officials said.

The district is expected to pay for ammunition, lockboxes, evaluations, drug and alcohol tests and 56 hours of training, officials said. It would not pay for firearms and holsters.

An estimated cost has not yet been provided. Based on police information, evaluations would cost about $500 each, the drug and alcohol tests would cost up to $100 and background checks would cost up to $75, Reznicek said.

People were encouraged to comment at the next two meetings or submit comments online or by mail.