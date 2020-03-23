ATV crash kills 11-year-old in southwest Wyoming

Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - An 11-year-old has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in southwestern Wyoming.

The crash happened Saturday evening near a two-track road east of Rock Springs, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

The 2013 Honda ATV driven by the unidentified boy or girl went off the road for unknown reasons and overturned.

The victim wasn't wearing a helmet and was pinned for several minutes. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.