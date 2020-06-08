Wolf headaches persist for ranchers in elk-rich Jackson Hole

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A large elk population continues to lure wolves to cattle ranches in Jackson Hole.

Trappers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services agency targeted the local Pinnacle Peak Pack in 2016.

Wolves have been a state-managed species since 2017 and predation has continued.

Confirmed losses to date in 2020 are three calves and a grown cow on two ranches.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports most of that has occurred over the last several weeks but for now the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has no plans to lethally target the culprits.