Breezy weather continues to fan Wyoming wildfire

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Breezy weather continued Tuesday to fan a wildfire threatening a handful of cabin communities in southeastern Wyoming.

Firefighters worked to protect the mainly recreational cabins on private land within Medicine Bow National Forest. They were moving wood piles, propane tanks and other flammable items away from the cabins and setting up sprinklers nearby.

Clear weather helped as over a dozen planes and helicopters scooped water from Rob Roy Reservoir and other lakes to dump on the fire. Rob Roy is an important water source for Cheyenne but city officials say the water supply is so far unaffected.

Winds up to 15 mph kept the fire growing, however, and pushing thick smoke across southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado.

The fire had burned almost 130 square miles, up from 122 square miles Monday. Strong wind over the weekend caused the fire to more than double in size, burning most of one wilderness area and part of another.

The fire began Thursday in the Savage Run Wilderness. Its cause was under investigation.