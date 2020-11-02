REI Co-op to open new store in Jackson

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - REI Co-op will open its first Wyoming store in Jackson in summer 2021.

The new 15,000-square-foot store will be located at Powderhorn Mall and include a full-service bike and ski and snowboard shop for maintenance and repairs.

“Jackson is an incredible outdoor community offering year-round activities from world class skiing and snowboarding in the winter to expansive hiking, biking and camping in the summer,” said Janet Hopkins, REI regional director for the mountain district. “Jackson is the ideal place to serve our more than 41,000 lifetime members in Wyoming and the millions of people who adventure in the region every year.”

REI Jackson will also offer workshops and classes to connect people to outdoor experiences in the region.

While anyone may shop at REI, members pay a lifetime $20 membership and share in the company’s profits through an annual dividend.