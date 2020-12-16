$2,000 reward offered in Wyoming grizzly killing case

Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The bear was found Sept. 9 in the Crow Creek drainage on the Wind River Reservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a release Wednesday.

The federal agency did not offer details including how the bear was killed and didn't immediately return an email message seeking more information.

Anyone with information about the crime may call the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho fish and game department at (307) 330-3208 or a Fish and Wildlife special agent at (307) 332-7607, or email lawenforcement@fws.gov, according to the release.