Police: Wyoming chase ended when driver shot himself

Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A man ended a police pursuit in southwestern Wyoming by killing himself.

Josiah Griffith, 24, led police on a chase in Rock Springs on March 29. The chase ended when the sport-utility vehicle Griffith was driving rolled down an embankment and stopped.

Rock Springs police, who hadn't previously disclosed Griffith's identity or how he died, said Friday officers found him dead in the vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reported.

The chase began when a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation team tried to carry out a search warrant for a child exploitation investigation and Griffith fled, police said.

Officers didn't fire any shots, police said.