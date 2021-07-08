Top 10 tips before visiting Grand Tetons

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton is already on track for record visitation this summer. Here are some tips to Plan Like A Park Ranger by following this list of the top 10 things you should know before visiting the park.

The 2021 season is busy, so the Park Service recommends you plan ahead, recreate responsibly and help ensure the iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.

1. Plan ahead, plan ahead, and did we mention…PLAN AHEAD!

Know you will have a place to stay overnight.Reservations are required for lodging and all campgrounds in Grand Teton and are mostly booked for the peak season. Reserve your night under the stars and visit the park Camping page. Camping is not allowed along roadsides, at overlooks, or parking areas.

2. It’s okay to ghost us and Leave No Trace

Dispose of trash properly and follow Leave No Trace Principles by packing out what you bring in. Recycling is available throughout the park. Check out the park Sustainability page.

3. Bear with us

Be alert. Black and grizzly bears are active in Grand Teton, including in developed areas. Always stay 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Be bear aware and learn more about recreating in bear country on the park Safety in Bear Country page.

4. It’s ruff for dogs in the park…

Grand Teton is a wild place. National parks are not always the best place for your dog. Note that dogs are not allowed on trails, pathways, inside visitor centers, or in park waters. For more in-fur-mation about pets in the park, visit the park Pets page.

5. Crowds are late to rise and early to set

Parking at locations throughout the park can be difficult to find during peak hours. Visit the park before 9 am and after 4 pm to avoid the crowds.

6. Sloooowwww doooowwwwnnn!

Be vigilant while driving in the park and give wildlife a brake. Obey posted speed limits and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles. 45 at night could save a life! Follow the nighttime speed limit of 45mph on US HWY 89/191/26.

7. Don't let those old flames burn

Campfires are limited to designated and installed fire rings. Campfires should always be attended to and must be completely “dead out” and cold to the touch before leaving a site. Visit TetonFires.com for current fire conditions and more fire safety information.

8. A ranger in your phone

Download the new NPS App before arrival for helpful planning tools and to make the most of your visit. The free app can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play. Follow Grand Teton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more helpful information. Visit Recreate Responsibly to learn additional tips on how to be a good steward of public lands.

9. More to explore

Wyoming is full of places to explore. For a full list of Wyoming National Park Service sites, visit the Wyoming Find A Park page.

10. We’re all in this together

Remember to follow the latest public health guidance to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 while you travel (see CDC guidance). Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks inside park facilities or outdoors. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Visiting more than just Grand Teton? Learn national park ranger insider tips for great national park adventures at go.nps.gov/planlikeaparkranger.