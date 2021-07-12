Wyoming deputy saves 2 women after rafting accident

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming sheriff's deputy helped rescue two women who were hanging onto tree branches after the raft they were in popped and sank in the North Platte River over the weekend.

The Natrona County sheriff's department says five people were floating down the river on an inflatable raft on Saturday when it was punctured.

No one was wearing a life vest.

One person swam to shore and two others made their way to an island.

The other two grabbed tree branches near the island, but could not pull themselves out of the water.

Deputy Dexter Bryant put on a life vest, swam out and pulled the women from the water.