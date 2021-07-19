Man rollerblades from Jackson to Salt Lake City for charity
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A 31-year-old physical therapist has completed a very long journey by rollerblade. Dusty Campbell rollerbladed from Jackson, Wyoming, to Salt Lake City, on Independence Day.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Campbell finished the 287-mile trip in 47 hours, stopping for just a few quick naps along the way.
The effort raised $15,200 for the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that helps veterans recover from mental and physical injuries.
Campbell says for him, there's “no greater cause.”
As a physical therapist, Campbell is well-connected to a community of athletes in Salt Lake City but says most of them thought he was crazy.
Comments