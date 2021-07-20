Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor return of Vietnam veteran

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in honor and memory of First Lieutenant Alva “Ray” Krogman.

A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos on Jan. 17, 1967.

His remains were identified in Laos on July 7, 2020 and he was returned home to Worland this week.

A public service for Lt. Krogman will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Worland Middle School Auditorium at 2150 Howell Avenue in Worland.