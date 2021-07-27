Flags lowered to half-staff for former US Senator Mike Enzi

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Former United States Senator Mike Enzi passed away Monday night from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in Gillette.

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the US and Wyoming flags to be lowered immediately to half-staff. They will remain at half-staff until sundown at the day of interment. Once that date has been established, the Governor's office will send out another notification to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.

Enzi was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997 and served until his retirement in 2020. He previously served as mayor of Gillette from 1975 to 1982.

The Governor has issued the following statement: