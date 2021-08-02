Spring Gulch Road closed Monday and Tuesday

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Drivers who regularly use Spring Gulch Road throughout the day should plan to use an alternative route early this week.

The Teton County Road and Levee Division will temporarily close the Spring Gulch Road gravel section on Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grading operations.

Local traffic to Lucas Riva Ridge Road from the south and Bar BC Ranch Road from the north will be allowed.

Routine grading operations are needed to ensure a safe road for all users.