Greene, Jordan, Meadows to headline Wyoming GOP fundraiser

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Allies of former President Donald Trump will headline a Republican fundraiser in Wyoming.

Republican U.S. House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio, will be at the event Thursday in Jackson Hole.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also will be there.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the event at Spring Creek Ranch begins at 7 p.m.

Admission starts at $2,000 per couple.

Hosts will include Jay and Karen Kemmerer, owners of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

