More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

The US Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity Tuesday.

#Yellowstone July update: "doozy" of a month for EQs (7 swarms, 1000+ EQs, largest a M3.6). Existing faults "goosed" by increased pore pressure (from snow melt) & not magma moving (no change in #deformation data). #DYK: Solitary geyser once fed a swimming pool near Old Faithful?

There were more than 1,000 earthquakes around Yellowstone for the month of July.

It is the most reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were part of seven different swarms.

Keep in mind, earthquake swarms are somewhat common around Yellowstone.

The largest swarm was beneath Yellowstone Lake.