Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 12:51 PM
Published 1:04 PM

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

The US Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity Tuesday.

There were more than 1,000 earthquakes around Yellowstone for the month of July.

It is the most reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were part of seven different swarms.

Keep in mind, earthquake swarms are somewhat common around Yellowstone.

The largest swarm was beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content