New diabetes prevention program available in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is offering a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to Wyoming residents at risk of the disease and its consequences.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes and, according to recent data, 35,000 people in Wyoming have been told they have prediabetes,” said Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with the WDH. “Our goal is to help ensure making healthy choices can be easy for Wyoming residents.”

Nolte said prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

“We know that prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”

Diabetes is currently the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Type 2 diabetes can lead to higher risk of serious health problems, including:

Heart attack

Stroke

Blindness

Kidney failure

Loss of toes, feet or legs

#PreventDiabetes is a year-long, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, app-based coaching, progress tracking with provided smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.

Enrollment in the #PreventDiabetes program is free for any Wyoming resident over the age of 18 who is at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, family history of type 2 diabetes, history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure or having high cholesterol.

Nolte suggested people try a simple online screening test to learn about their personal diabetes risk offered by the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.

WDH has contracted with incentaHEALTH, a Colorado-based digital health company, to offer the #PreventDiabetes program, which has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an evidence-based lifestyle change program.

Visit https://preventdiabeteswyoming.incentahealth.com/ to learn more and enroll in the free program.