Speed being investigated as possible cause of fatal crash south of Lander

LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost three on Wyoming 131 south of Lander, Wyoming Saturday. 

At 8:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Porsche Boxster was northbound on Wyoming 131 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right.  The Porsche exited the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree. 

The driver of the Porsche has been identified as 29-year-old Colordao resident Edward G. Marovich. Marovich was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old California resident Rinaudo Ciara. Ciara was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sage West for injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 78th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 87 in 2020, 110 in 2019, and 75 in 2018 to date. 

