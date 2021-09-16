Authorities focusing on Wyoming, Utah in search for missing woman

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Authorities in several states continue to search for missing 22-year-old Florida woman Gabby Petito.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the National Park Service, and other state & local law enforcement agencies across the country in the investigation of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance.

The North Port Florida Police chief, Todd Garrison, one of the lead agencies, along with Suffolk County Sheriff out of New York, said they haven't begun a physical search for Gabby Petito out West because they don't know where to begin.

Meanwhile, Petito's father, Joseph spoke to the public in Florida, asking for help.

"Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I'm asking for that help," Joseph said. "There's nothing else that matters to me now. This girl right here, this is what matters. That is it. Anything else comes second to this."

And in New York, family spokesman Richard Stafford, read a letter to the press on behalf of the Petito and Schmidt families, for the Laundrie family.

"We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby," the letter reads. "We beg you to tell us. Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden? Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place."

Garrison also talked about the incident between Gabby and her fiance Brian in Moab on August 12.

"We look at everything that's coming in," Garrison said. "As far as that, having to do anything with the disappearance, we don't know. I mean, yes they had a disturbance, yes it was captured on body camera, their interaction with law enforcement. But beyond that, I don't know what it has to do with the disappearance."

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).