Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause for fatal crash north of Lingle

Wyoming

LINGLE, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost 112 on US 85 north of Lingle, Wyoming Saturday.

At 4:14 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

According to WHP, a 2018 GMC Sierra was headed north on US 85. The driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left and exited the roadway's east side. The driver steered the truck to the left before the vehicle began to overturn.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 18-year-old Upton, Wyoming resident Caleb M. Brenner. Brenner was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 84th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 95 in 2020, 117 in 2019, and 81 in 2018 to date.