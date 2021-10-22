Summit Innovations receives $3,000 donation

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Summit Innovations School (SIS) received a $3,000 donation from Teton Motors to support teachers and students through a larger Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) initiative called Subaru Loves Learning.

Teaming up with philanthropic partner AdoptAClassroom.org, Summit Innovations School, and more than 600 schools across the country received funding to equip their classrooms with the resources necessary for students to learn and thrive in school.

“Summit Innovations School is grateful for the generous donation from Teton Motors," Summit Innovations School Principal Pier Trudelle said. "Our staff are purchasing materials and supplies to expand our hands on project based learning activities that enhance the classroom environment and make learning engaging for students.”

As part of the initiative, the Teton Motors donation will help support more than 55 students at Summit Innovations School. Teachers will be able to purchase the supplies, materials and tools their students need through the national non-profit, AdoptAClassroom.org. These vital classroom resources are intended to enhance education and help Teton County students learn and succeed in school.

Nationally, this landmark partnership will benefit more than 114,000 students during the 2021/2022 school year.