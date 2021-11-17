Grand Targhee looks forward to using it’s new summer improvements for the 2021/2022 winter season

ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI) - Grand Targhee Ski Resort has been hard at work during the offseason to revamp their operations for this coming winter season.

They are hoping that this $20 million summer improvement project will also provide for a more efficient and enjoyable experience at the ski resort.

Here is what they have added and are preparing to add for the future.

A new employee housing complex has been just opened up for all seasonal workers to be able to live in. This new district of housing includes 16 units which can house up to eight people each. This makes up to house a total of 112 employees that this new area can house. Each unit has a washer and dryer and brand new appliances and furniture. Parking has been expanded. The resort has rearranged their land to be able to increase the parking capacity by 32% for the season. They say that this was a much needed change after people had reportedly had trouble finding parking spots after the early morning hours especially on days of hazardous weather conditions. The parking plan for employees to help out people with parking has also been changed to make the process more efficient. A new maintenance operations system building will be in use starting in a few weeks. The process has been in the making ever since the resort had lost it's previous maintenance operations building. It happened in 2017 when the roof collapsed in from heavy snow. This building will house everything from the ski patrol team to grooming the mountain. A new ski lift is being put in is under construction and will be in use for the 2022/2023 winter season. The Peaked chairlift is a quad lift and will access 600 more acres for intermediate and advanced skiing. This same area is being used currently for cat skiing. This means that this will be the last winter season that the resort will offer cat skiing to people.

The opening day for the winter season is this Friday, Nov. 19.