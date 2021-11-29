Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.

The preliminary injunction issued Monday applies to Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Those states all have either a Republican attorney general or governor.

“This is welcome news for Wyoming’s rural healthcare facilities, which are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government,” Governor Gordon said. “Healthcare employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination.”

A federal judge in Missouri said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for health care providers that participate in the two government programs.

The rule requires workers to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second by Jan. 4.

A copy of the order granting the Motion for Preliminary Injunction may be found below.