Fatal crash east of Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Sunday, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 26 on Interstate 80 east of Evanston, Wyoming.

At 7:25 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed west on Interstate 80 in the left lane of the interstate. As the vehicle continued west, it crossed into the right lane before exiting the right side of the road and overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 53-year-old Evanston, Wyoming resident James G. La Rocco. La Rocco was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 19th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020, and 39 in 2019 to date.