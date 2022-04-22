Multi-state road check along I-90

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol Commercial Carrier unit recently participated in a multi-state road check campaign from Montana to Minnesota along I-90.

This detail ran from April 19 to April 20.

The WHP troopers and officers conducted 145 Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) inspections, with 15 drivers placed Out Of Service and 51 vehicles placed Out Of Service. Our Performance-Based Brake Tester (PBBT) was deployed and processed 45 vehicles, with 3 failing their brake performance, a total of 330 brakes checked, and 38 failing the tests.

While this road check was being conducted, eight Passenger Vehicles were stopped while driving erratically around CMVs, with one being intoxicated.