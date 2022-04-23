JHMR winter 2022–23 season passes on sale Monday

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will launch its Spring Sale for Winter 2022–23 Season Passes Monday.

Passes will be available online and in person April 25 through May 31, 2022.

To improve guests’ experiences on the mountain and throughout the resort, JHMR will continue to limit the sale of daily tickets and manage capacity for a third consecutive year. Ticket sales will be limited on a daily basis and will be available for advanced purchase. Tickets may sell out.

Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders are required to make reservations for lift access. Guests who purchase a JHMR Winter 2022–23 Season Pass can ski or ride on any day indicated by their pass type.

“We received very positive feedback from our guests and our employees this winter for our efforts to offer more time on the snow and reduce wait times in lift lines, and we look forward to introducing the high-speed quad replacement for the Thunder lift next season,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “As we continue to balance the demand to access JHMR with our desire to offer a positive experience for everyone, we urge all of our guests to plan ahead for their visit to JHMR.”

JHMR will once again offer the Rendezvous Peak Pass — the premier, unlimited season pass option with the most passholder benefits — including an Ikon Base Pass and one “early-up” Bridger Gondola access per passholder, among other unique benefits. JHMR will also offer its traditional Grand Pass and Grand ByPass; the Midweek ByPass; the 10-Day Plus Pass; and additional senior, teen and youth pass products. The Rendezvous Peak Pass and Grand Pass both provide an anticipated 137 days of unlimited skiing or riding at JHMR for the winter 2022–23 season.

JHMR will offer an in-person Season Pass sale for youth (ages 5-12) and teen (ages 13-18) students. From April 25 through 30 and May 27 through 31, sales will take place at the JHMR Tickets and Guest Services office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discounted student passes will also be sold at Hoback Sports May 27 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.