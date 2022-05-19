Old West Days begins this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Old West Days starts it’s 38th year this weekend.

Elkfest, the Teton Powwow, the High Noon Chili Cookoff, and the Mountain Man Rendezvous are on the schedule of events for the first weekend of Old West Days, May 20 – 30, 2022.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Elkfest partners look forward to two beloved & traditional events this weekend: Elkfest and The High Noon Chili Cookoff. Elkfest private antler sales will be on Town Square from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, and the world-famous Boy Scouts Elk Antler Auction will begin at 10 a.m. The following day, Sunday, May 22, features a heated competition as professionals and amateurs battle it out for “the best chili in the Valley” from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Town Square. Chili spoons, available at the event, are $20 for all-you-can-taste chili, a free concert by Strumbucket, access to beer vendors, and more.

New to Old West Days, but not new to Jackson, the Teton Powwow returns for its second annual event. On Friday, May 20, the Teton Powwow Showcase at the Center for the Arts will be a beautiful educational experience for ticket holders. Then on May 21, the Teton Powwow & Expo offer experiences from 10am – 9pm at Snow King Event Center. The Powwow Grand Entrance will be at 12 p.m. This event is free for all to attend.

Old West Days Weekend 1 rolls right into the week with events Wednesday (The Ranch Tour) & Thursday (The Chamber’s 75th Anniversary Celebration & Chamber Mixer on Town Square). Followed by one of the busiest event weekends of the year! Saturday, May 28, includes the Old West Days Parade, Old West Brewfest, Old West Heritage Festival & Family Activities, a free concert by the Stage Coach Band, and the seasonal start of Stage Coach rides, the Town Square Shootout, and the Jackson Hole Rodeo. Sunday, May 29, includes Cowboy Church (a free concert by Tasha & The Goodfellows) and Million Dollar Music Fest featuring headliner Travis Tritt.

View the full schedule of events and purchase tickets here.