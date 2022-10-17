Yellowstone September 2022 visitation statistics

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park hosted 567,587 recreation visits in September 2022.

This is a 36% decrease from September 2021 (882,078 recreational visits), the most-visited September on record, and an 18% decrease from September 2019 (693,118) which was the last year before COVID-19.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September):

2022 – 3,014,569 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021 – 4,472,687

2020 – 3,393,642 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 3,807,815

2018 – 3,860,695

2017 – 3,872,775

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.