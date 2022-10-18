Final time Gabby Petito was seen alive

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Newly-released surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in what investigators believe was just hours before she was killed.

The couple is caught on camera both outside and inside the Whole Foods Store in Jackson August 27, 2021.

The pair is shown walking into the store and then pacing around inside while shopping.

After leaving the store, her white van reportedly pulls out onto Highway 89 leading to the Bridger-Teton National Forest campsite.

Petito's remains would later be found about 30 miles north of the campsite about three weeks after this surveillance video was captured.

Investigators believe this is the last time Petito was seen alive.