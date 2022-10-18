Grand Teton boat permits to increase

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Boaters in Grand Teton National Park will see an increase in the cost of an annual park boat permit to $25 for non-motorized boats and $75 for motorized boats starting in February.

Boat permit fees help offset the costs associated with waterway patrols and priority aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspections and education.

Aquatic invasive species are marine organisms that have spread or been introduced outside their native range. AIS are a growing risk for national park resources and values and cause tremendous harm to the environment, economy, and public health. In the United States, there are more than 250 known non-native aquatic species that are outcompeting native species, changing, and degrading the experience of park visitors, requiring intensified maintenance, and monitoring and altering natural ecological processes.

“If aquatic invasive species were to be introduced into park waters, it could have catastrophic effects on the ecosystem,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “Once established, AIS can become nearly impossible to eliminate. Prevention is the key. By increasing boat fees, the park can provide better education to boaters and increase AIS inspections and waterway patrols to help combat this encroaching threat.”

Boating in Grand Teton National Park is a popular activity, whether floating the Snake River, paddling scenic lakes or power boating on Jackson Lake. To prevent aquatic invasive species introduction into park waters, never dump unwanted aquarium pets or live bait in waterways. Before launching your watercraft, make sure that you:

Clean and dry your boating, wading, and fishing gear.

Have your watercraft (including paddle boards) checked at all inspections stations in the park.

Purchase a Wyoming State Aquatic Invasive Species decal online wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Aquatic-Invasive-Species-Prevention/AIS-Decal or from a variety of local vendors (paddle boards are exempt).

Purchase a Grand Teton National Park boat permit sticker in the park during summer operations (May-October) at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and Colter Bay Visitor Center permit desks or online through Rec.gov beginning February 1, 2023.

The online mail-order system allows visitors to have their permit and educational information mailed to them to be better prepared for their boating activity prior to arrival. Permits are required for all boats including motorboats, fishing boats, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes.