Wyoming
November 23, 2022 6:05 PM
New office hours in 2023 for Teton County Assessor, Treasurer and Vehicle Title Offices

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Assessor, Treasurer, and Vehicle Title offices will begin closing their offices 30 minutes early, beginning Jan. 3, 2023.

Services will be available to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

To provide an optimum level of customer service during business hours, the early closure will provide an opportunity for staff to perform other statutorily required functions and processes that have been difficult to complete due to the dramatic increase of daily transactions.

All Teton County Departments and Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday.

