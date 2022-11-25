Skip to Content
Some ice rinks may open by next week

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Thanks to forecasted snowfall, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is hopeful some ice rinks will be ready for use sooner than originally expected.

Staff have been working to prep Town and County ice rinks and anticipate the Teton County Fairgrounds rink to be open by the end of November, and the rink at Owen Bircher in Wilson is expected to be open by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Staff says the Powderhorn Park rink in Town will likely need more time before it is ready for use.

Trail grooming is also expected to begin next Friday or Saturday, depending on snow accumulation.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation appreciates the community’s patience and staff is looking forward to a great winter full of outdoor recreation.

