Help protect wintering wildlife in Grand Teton

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Winter has arrived in Grand Teton National Park – an excellent time for recreation in the snow but also a challenging time for wildlife in and around the Tetons. Wildlife specialists are asking visitors to avoid disturbing animals by following all winter closures and voluntarily avoiding bighorn sheep winter zones. In all other areas of the park, visitors should still give wildlife plenty of space by maintaining 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other animals. Visitors can safely enjoy watching wildlife by being respectful of their need for space, staying clear of their sensitive habitats and allowing them to maintain their vital energy reserves.

Conserving energy is especially challenging for wildlife as temperatures plummet, snow buries food and travel is difficult. Animals like bighorn sheep, bison, deer, elk and moose survive the winter by using the least amount of energy so they can maintain fat reserves, which is especially crucial for females to successfully produce young in the spring.

“Bighorn sheep in the Teton Range are particularly susceptible to winter disturbances. The park is asking skiers and snowboarders to voluntarily avoid sensitive bighorn sheep winter habitat. Please help spread the word to conserve these iconic animals,” said Chip Jenkins, Superintendent of Grand Teton National Park.

A georeferenced map of bighorn sheep winter zones is available for download at tetonsheep.org. Areas closed to the public to protect important ungulate winter range include:

Summits of Mount Hunt, Prospectors Mountain, and Static Peak: Dec. 1 through Apr. 30

Areas around the Snake River, Buffalo Fork River and Kelly Hill: Dec. 15 through Apr. 1

Northern portion of Blacktail Butte (the open slopes on the southwest side of Blacktail Butte and the Practice Rocks climbing area at the northern tip of the butte remain open): Dec. 15 through Apr. 30

Wolff Ridge and a portion of the Spread Creek drainage: Dec. 15 through Apr. 30

Limited services and seasonal closures make a winter visit very different from a summer experience. Plan ahead, recreate responsibly, promote stewardship and help ensure this iconic landscape and wildlife can be enjoyed by future generations.