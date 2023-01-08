Skip to Content
January 7, 2023 5:28 PM
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.

Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1967-1971 and served as chairman of the House Revenue Committee. He passed away January 2, 2023. 

This is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Fremont County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

