today at 10:52 AM
Published 11:49 AM

Malo wins Stage 4 of Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race

Pedigree Stage Stop Race

KEMMERER, Wyo. (KIFI) - Cool temperatures and hot finishing times Tuesday.

Anny Malo finished first with a blazing time of 2:05:44, followed closely by Cathy Rivest at 2:09:04, and Alix Crittenden at 2:10:56.

First time Stage Stop competitors Laura Bontrager and Donny Poulin rounded out the top five positions. All other times can be found HERE.

Tuesday's course was a 31-mile out-and-back trail from Middle Piney Creek to Coyote Park Creek. Teams climbed almost 3,000 vertical feet with a stunning view of Wyoming Peak. Defending Stage Stop Champion, Anny Malo, remains the overall leader as we go to Kemmerer, Wyoming for Stage Five Wednesday.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

  • February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
  • February 2 – Stage Three (make up) Pinedale, Wyoming
  • February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
  • February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to 35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.

