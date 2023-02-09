Teton County Health Department hosts free STD testing event

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County Health Department is putting on a free STD (sexually transmitted disease) testing event on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Individuals from the community can walk into the clinic anytime between 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Testing available for HIV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Hepatitis C. Free swag will be provided and all participants will be entered in a raffle for a meal for two at any Fine Dining Restaurant Group restaurant. Wait times are possible and anyone is welcome.

The event till take place at 460 East Pearl Avenue.

The Teton County Health Department would like to emphasize the importance of getting tested for STDs, as many STDs don't cause any symptoms so the only way to know for sure if you have an STD is to get tested. For questions or accommodations, call (307) 732-8467.