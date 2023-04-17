Livestream of Gov. Gordon’s second Mental Health Summit available Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon’s ongoing work to address mental health issues facing the state continues on Tuesday, April 18 with the second Governor’s Mental Health Summit.

While the in-person event in Casper is sold out, the summit will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Summit will kick off with opening remarks from Governor Gordon and includes workshops featuring members of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government, community partners, and experts from the behavioral health community. Keynote speaker Laura Porter, co-founder of ACE Interface is known for her success helping communities build capacity to blend the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) with the wisdom of community members to generate transformative improvements to health and well-being.

The complete agenda for the summit is attached. Viewers and attendees can remain updated by visiting the Governor’s mental health web page, where a weekly webinar educational series will continue on May 1.