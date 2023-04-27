Skip to Content
Wyoming
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Morgan Wade to headline Teton County Fair Concert

Teton County Fair

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced Thursday the artists who will be featured at the 2023 Teton County Fair Concert set for Thursday, July 27 in the Rodeo Arena.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with opening act featuring Kat Hasty taking the stage at 7:00 p.m. Country and Western singer and songwriter Corb Lund will take the stage before headliner cross-genre singer and songwriter Morgan Wade.

Local, limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 1 for $30 per-person. Tickets will be available for purchase in-person only at the Teton County Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue. Any one individual may purchase up to 10 tickets. All remaining tickets will be available for purchase online beginning July 1.

For more information on the 2023 Fair Kickoff Concert and other Fair festivities, including evening events, visit the Teton County Fair website.

