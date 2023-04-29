North Highway 89 Pathway to open next week

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation Department (TCJPR), in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, plan to open the gates to the pathway north of Jackson, adjacent to Wyoming Highway 89, on the evening of Sunday, April 30, for a May 1 opening.

The public is reminded to be aware of wildlife in the area and to give them the right of way, as wildlife continue to migrate off the National Elk Refuge. Staff will be sweeping and cleaning the pathway next week, but users should remain cautious of debris remaining on the pathway from winter sanding on the highway.

Staff asks that the public be respectful of wildlife closures until the closures are lifted on Monday, May 1. The areas included in wildlife closures can be found at the following website.

TCJPR would like to remind the community that per Town Ordinance 7.05 (Animal Care and Control Regulations), pets must be on a leash or under verbal control within the Town of Jackson. Dogs are not allowed in any Town Parks and are only allowed on pathways when leashed. In addition, dogs are not allowed on pathways owned by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. Pets are allowed in Grand Teton National Park, but they must be restrained at all times and are not permitted on hiking trails, inside visitor centers, or other facilities. A good rule of thumb is that a pet may go anywhere a car may go: roads and road shoulders, campgrounds and picnic areas, parking lots, etc. Pets must be on a leash (six feet or less), under physical restraint, and within 30 feet of the roadway. Pets are not permitted on any park trails, pathways, or in the backcountry. Pets are not considered pack animals.

For questions, please e-mail Parks Manager Andy Erskine at aerskine@tetoncountywy.gov.