Summer air travel hint: Book now

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As many project what could be a record summer for air travel, AAA is sharing tips to book and maximize your flight experience.

“There’s been a strong resurgence in air travel as people opt to spend more time at their end destinations and less time getting there,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “But if you want the best options for your flight itinerary, don’t delay. Now is the best time to book.”

What travelers should know:

Airfares are 20% to 30% higher this summer, and could go up even more.

Book early-AM flights wherever possible. Delays are more likely as the day progresses, but in the case of an early-morning flight, your plane may already be on the ground waiting for you. Early flights also give you more time to make alternate arrangements in the event of a mishap.

Some airlines are reducing flights in key areas like New York City due to air traffic controller shortages.

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Plan ahead, and arrive early, to avoid issues with airport parking.

If a flight is canceled due to something that is in the control of the airline, like a mechanical issue, the airline is responsible for rebooking passengers and, in some cases, providing amenities such as food and lodging. For more information, visit the DOT website: https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/fly-rights

For a more comfortable flight: