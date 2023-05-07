Wyoming Stable Token Commission to hold first meeting May 8

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The first meeting of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 beginning at 1 p.m. in room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol. Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom through this link.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 - Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the commission include the Governor or the Governor's designee; the Auditor or the Auditor's designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer's designee. The enacting legislation allows for up to four additional members who are subject matter experts in virtual currency and financial technology to be appointed via a majority vote of the members.

The agenda for the first meeting may be found here.