Weather-permitting, additional roads in Yellowstone to open Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 12 at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic:

South Entrance to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

West Thumb to Lake Village

Tower-Roosevelt to Tower Fall

The public are asked to:

Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and possible temporary closures due to late spring storms. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. Visit Operating Hours & Seasons for area-specific season opening dates.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife. Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.

Remaining major park road to open

Weather-permitting, the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass) will open May 26 at 8 a.m.

Park roads open year-round

The park's North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana) are open year-round to all traffic with no restrictions. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year's historic flood event.

For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.