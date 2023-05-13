First step toward Bridger-Teton National Forest plan revision has begun

WESTERN, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest announced work on an assessment report, the first step in the process to revise the 1990 Land and Resource Management Plan, has begun.

The land management plan, or forest plan, provides strategic direction to “care for the land and serve people." Forest plans establish the management emphasis for different parts of the Forest and sideboards for future projects.

“There has been tremendous change socially, economically, and ecologically over the past 30 years. Updating the forest plan provides a great opportunity to explore what needs to change to promote sustainability for the next 15-20 years," Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson said.

The assessment report functions like a “state of the forest” and will present information about existing ecological, economic, and social conditions, as well as trends affecting various forest uses and functions. Fifteen topic areas are: terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, wildlife, water, fire, range and forest management, air quality, roads and trails, access, recreation, designated areas, areas of tribal importance and cultural resources. The report is not a decision document but provides a foundation to understand what might improve guidance for management of the national forest into the future.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest is a large forest with iconic mountain, basin, and river landscapes, and like those landscapes the surrounding communities are just as varied.

“We know that many people care deeply about their national forest. We are committed to listening and learning from many perspectives, including tribal governments, county, state, and federal agencies, research, and non-governmental organizations, as well as citizens. Updating the forest plan is about the future we collectively want to create to care for the land, water, and wildlife and to serve people,” Hudson said.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest is striving to have the draft assessment report available for public review by late fall. A webpage dedicated to the plan revision effort will contain information about upcoming public events, documents produced as part of this effort, and supporting resources, so check back often for updates. The link to the webpage is available HERE.