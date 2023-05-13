Grand Teton hosts American Indian Guest Artist Program and Speaker Series at Colter Bay

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park will host American Indian artists at Colter Bay this summer to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors. This annual summer program will run from May 23 through October 2 at the Colter Bay Visitor Center and is proudly supported by the Grand Teton Association.

Visitors are invited to learn about American Indian cultures through demonstrations where participating artists share the cultural traditions of their tribes through painting, weaving, pottery, beadwork, musical instruments, and more. Artists will offer their finished items for purchase. Beginning May 23, the guest artist program will be available during the Colter Bay Visitor Center hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. On June 7, the visitor center hours will extend to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Most Saturday nights at 7 p.m. throughout the summer, visiting guest artists will offer live performances and talks at the Colter Bay Amphitheater, available to the public. Visit Grand Teton’s American Indian Guest Artist Program webpage for the 2023 artist and speaker series schedules.

Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are the homelands of 24 tribes with ancestral and cultural connections, including: