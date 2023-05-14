Upcoming temporary power outages at Tower-Roosevelt and Old Faithful
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - There will be two planned temporary power outages the week of May 15 that will affect services.
Tower-Roosevelt
- On Tuesday, May 16, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be a temporary power outage between Tower-Roosevelt and Mt. Washburn.
- During the outage, fuel will not be available at the Tower Junction service station. The nearest fuel will be at Mammoth Hot Springs.
- This outage will allow NorthWestern Energy to connect power lines to support the wastewater treatment project in Mammoth Hot Springs.
Old Faithful
- On Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be a temporary power outage at Old Faithful.
- The outage will affect all services at Old Faithful including the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Old Faithful Inn, Snow Lodge, general store, medical clinic, restaurants, gift shops and service station fuel pumps.
- Services will be available but may be limited during the outage.
- The outage will allow for the replacement of a damaged power distribution pole.