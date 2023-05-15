National Police Week kicks off

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - National Police Week is an annual observance that honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It also serves as a time to reflect on the challenges facing police officers every day and how we can support them.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

National Police Week is an important time to reflect on the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers as shown in the statistics of 2022 when 246 officers died in the line of duty in the United States.

In-person events are planned for this week, May 14 to May 20, 2023, in Washington, DC, to offer respect, honor, remembrance, and community support for National Police Week while allowing law enforcement, survivors, law enforcement families and citizens to gather and pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In Wyoming, from 1877 to the present, there have been a total of 61 officers who have died in the line of duty. In honor of these officers, the Wyoming Peace Officer Memorial ceremony will occur on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remember all law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice this week and thank all law enforcement members for their dedication and service to the State of Wyoming.