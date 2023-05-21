Wyoming property tax refund program application assistance

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Treasurer and Teton County Library are teaming up to assist the public in navigating the application process for Wyoming’s Property Tax Refund Program.

Volunteers will be available at the Teton County Library, located at 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson, on a first come first served basis on Tuesday, May 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Thursday, May 25 from5 :30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 27 from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Staff will try to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible but cannot guarantee assistance for everyone due to a limited number of volunteers. The deadline to file the application for the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program is Monday, June 5, 2023.

For more information on the state’s property tax refund program, including qualifying factors and application forms, please visit the Teton County Treasurer’s website HERE.