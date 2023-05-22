WYDOT invites public to open house on Wilson Snake River Bridge construction project

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting a public open house about what to expect during construction of the Wilson Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 and the WYO 390 intersection this summer and next.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Teton County Library at 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. WYDOT officials and other team members will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns you may have. You can also find construction and schedule information at https://wy22wilsonsrb.com/.

The Snake River bridge and WYO 390 intersection project scope of work includes replacing the current bridge with a new, four-lane bridge, a new pedestrian underpass west of the river, construction of a new intersection configuration, as well as four wildlife crossings, wildlife fencing, wildlife jump outs, and cattle guards.