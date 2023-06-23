FEMA to conduct preliminary damage assessments in response to Natrona County flooding

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – In the wake of the recent severe flooding that impacted Casper and several cities in Natrona County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be visiting the area to conduct preliminary damage assessments (PDAs).

The purpose of these assessments is to determine the extent of damage caused by the flooding and provide vital information for disaster response and recovery efforts.

The flooding has had far-reaching consequences, affecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, FEMA will conduct PDAs in the area, working hand-in-hand with local officials, emergency management agencies, and community members to assess the damage and ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

“I appreciate the efforts of our local emergency managers and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security in responding to this flood event and coordinating the next steps as FEMA assesses the impacts,” Governor Mark Gordon said.

During the PDAs, FEMA representatives will conduct detailed surveys and gather essential data to evaluate the impact of the flooding. The collected information will be used to determine the need for federal disaster assistance and the appropriate level of support required. FEMA will engage with select homeowners and local stakeholders to gather critical information on the extent of the damage suffered. Their goal is to accurately assess the impact on individuals and the community as a whole.

Following the completion of the preliminary damage assessments, FEMA will collaborate closely with local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance programs.

“Wyoming’s resilience and strength in the face of this devastating flooding event has been remarkable,” Lynn Budd, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security director said. “As we move forward in the recovery process, we express our gratitude to Natrona County Emergency Management Agency and all those involved.”

For more information on FEMA's preliminary damage assessments, please contact Natrona County Emergency Management at ncema@natronacounty-wy.gov or 307-235-9205. To report flood damage, use the Citizen Self Reporting Tool, click HERE.