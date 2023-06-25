Expect delays on Hoback Junction South

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists using Hoback Junction Road South should expect delays this week while crews work to make repairs.

Teton County Road and Levee says Evans Construction will begin repairing the damaged section of road on Monday, June 26 and anticipate completing repairs by Friday, June 30.

During this time, motorists should expect up to 30-minute delays due to the use of alternating lanes.

One-lane closures will remain in effect at night, though not regulated.